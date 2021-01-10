Mirror Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.85 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.09 million and $5.85 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00004425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00110426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00235868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00061384 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.35 or 0.87935480 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,911,670 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

