Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $34,839.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for approximately $18.04 or 0.00046769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00110035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00644198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00231965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 173,857 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

