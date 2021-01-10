Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $23.37 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $2.93 million and $43,713.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for $23.37 or 0.00060479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00110650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $246.83 or 0.00638760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 125,524 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

