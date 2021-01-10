Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $14.27 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for $14.27 or 0.00036042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $18,660.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 169,640 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

