Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Tops $14.34

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for about $14.34 or 0.00038141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $21,085.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 169,640 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

