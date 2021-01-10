Mirrored Tesla 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $584.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $584.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for about $859.17 or 0.02169538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,221 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

