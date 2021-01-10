Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,954.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $2.94 million and $39,954.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for $35.76 or 0.00102804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00112305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00257161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062561 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,641.77 or 0.85226333 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 82,171 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

