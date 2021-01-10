Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce sales of $25.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.23 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $22.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $116.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $705,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

