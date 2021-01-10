Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Mithril has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00237729 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

