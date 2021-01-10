Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Hits $98.47 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $98.47 million and approximately $894,290.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $186.03 or 0.00471490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,342 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.