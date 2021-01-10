MixMarvel (MIX) One Day Volume Tops $573,175.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One MixMarvel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and BitMax. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $573,175.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,610,098,931 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bithumb Global, Gate.io, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

