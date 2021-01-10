MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $2.00. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 324,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.07. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

