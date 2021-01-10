MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Achieves $145,804.58

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $145,804.58 and $212.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 116,240,113 coins and its circulating supply is 66,554,803 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

