Mobius (MOBI) Hits Market Cap of $5.40 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One Mobius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, GOPAX and Stellarport. Mobius has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $89,487.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mobius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00111012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00644100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00239246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013531 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius’ genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, GOPAX, OTCBTC, BitMart, Stellarport and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mobius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mobius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.