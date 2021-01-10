Mobius Price Up 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Mobius has a market cap of $5.40 million and $89,487.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 44.9% against the dollar. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00111012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00644100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00239246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Mobius Token Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, BitMart, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

