Moeda Loyalty Points Hits Market Cap of $11.49 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $714,906.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.