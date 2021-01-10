Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

