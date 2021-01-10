MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $41.43 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004350 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $104.19 million and $41.43 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

