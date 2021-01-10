MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $53.57 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00004519 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $118.85 million and $53.57 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

