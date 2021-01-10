Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.65 million and $97,579.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00477451 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

