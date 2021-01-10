MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $888,833.49 and approximately $5,752.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013567 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00019209 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 210,975,425 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

