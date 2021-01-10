Monolith Hits Market Cap of $13.11 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and $13,260.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens.

Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

