Monolith Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Monolith has a market cap of $15.18 million and $11,167.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

