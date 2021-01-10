MoonSwap (MOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,938.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $1,938.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00437864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,231,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,208,442 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

