More Coin (MORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $316.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $48,585.62 and approximately $316.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, More Coin has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.36 or 0.00629200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013491 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

