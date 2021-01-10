Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,207 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 231.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of BancFirst worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of BANF opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

