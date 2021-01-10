Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $386.59 million during the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMHC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

