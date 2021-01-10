Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 27.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter.

FINS stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

