Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Denison Mines worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 666,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 25,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter.

DNN opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

