Morgan Stanley Buys 4,055 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104,478 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

