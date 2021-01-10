Morgan Stanley Buys 8,162 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.