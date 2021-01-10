Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Lantheus worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 694,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 250,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

