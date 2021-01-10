Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 30,802 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,273,662.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $273,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,015 shares of company stock worth $10,153,890 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $42.85 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $871.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

