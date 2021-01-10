Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. BidaskClub upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 838.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

