Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Cimpress worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

CMPR opened at $91.65 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $126.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

