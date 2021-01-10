Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Ultra Clean worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

