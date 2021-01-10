Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Agilysys worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGYS. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

