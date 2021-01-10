Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $618,000.

INDY opened at $43.84 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

