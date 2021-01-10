Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) by 249.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Viela Bio worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

VIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ:VIE opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.59. Viela Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.