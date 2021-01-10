Morgan Stanley Grows Position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

