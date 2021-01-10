Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Vera Bradley worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $266.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $404,889. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

