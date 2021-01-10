Morgan Stanley Has $2.12 Million Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.