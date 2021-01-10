Morgan Stanley Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

