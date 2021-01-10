Morgan Stanley Has $2.18 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of ProAssurance worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PRA opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

