Morgan Stanley Has $2.21 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 889.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of FB Financial worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after buying an additional 3,264,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 583,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FB Financial by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,717.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

