Morgan Stanley Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000.

HPF opened at $18.67 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

