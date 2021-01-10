Morgan Stanley Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGT. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

