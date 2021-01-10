Morgan Stanley Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of SciPlay worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in SciPlay by 37.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SciPlay by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

