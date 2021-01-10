Morgan Stanley Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Coeur Mining worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,994,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 407,531 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,144,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,636 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of CDE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

