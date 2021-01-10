Morgan Stanley Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Landec worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Landec by 894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,898,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 228.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNDC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $314.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

